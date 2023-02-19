WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — We would like to offer our condolences to the family of Ross Stoltz, who passed away Sunday.

He was an Ohio Valley businessman known for owning and operating 12 McDonald’s restaurants and creating thousands of jobs in our area.

Starting as a crew person at age 17, he moved up the ranks and eventually won several international awards with the company.

Stoltz was also heavily involved in charities and sports, including sponsoring the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference and the Nailers.

He was 75.