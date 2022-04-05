WHEELING, W.Va.– (WTRF) The Rotary Club of Wheeling hosted its weekly meeting, this time, its focus was on children who need medical care in the Mountain State.

Members of the Rotary invited Chief Operating Officer Amy L. Bush to the luncheon as Tuesday’s guest speaker.

Bush spoke about what an honor it has been to witness the construction of the new WVU Medicine Children’s hospital being built in Morgantown.

According to Bush, it is more than a brick and mortar state of the art facility, in fact, she says donations have been coming in from community members, WVU alumni and other donors from across the U-S to help pay for incidentals like gas cards and food which help support the patients and their families during their stay at the hospital.

Bush says the hospital will open this fall.

We are super excited. In Morgantown, we’re going to have our brand new hospital with its own emergency department, imaging, surgical suites and all of the inpatient units, a gift shop, cafeteria and a family resource center that has really been built for the kids and the families. Our team provides that ultimate care. Amy L. Bush, COO, WVU Medicine Children’s

Bush says that the Morgantown hospital also teams up with other clinics and partnerships with other facilities in an effort to offer care to children throughout the entire Mountain State.

She says the new hospital will create hundreds of jobs.