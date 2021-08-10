Rotary Club of Wheeling makes major donation to Adopt A Student program

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Local students are about to get some big help thanks to a very large donation given to Reverend Darrell Cummings Tuesday at WesBanco Arena.

The Wheeling Rotary Club presented Dr. Cummings with a check for more than $11,000 for his Adopt a Student Program.

The Wheeling Rotary has been donating to the program for years, but always in much smaller amounts. This year, the club decided to challenge themselves to see how much they could raise, and their members stepped up in a big way.

We see it not only as giving something to those in need, which it certainly is. But even more so as an investment in the future of our community. Rabbi Joshua Lief, President of the Wheeling Rotary, Temple Shalom

It’s not only going to be able to help us with the Stuff the Bus and with the Adopt A Student, but we adopt a student not just that one day, but we adopt them for the whole year. And so this is going to be able to help us do other things throughout the year for the ones that get adopted and we would not have been able to do that without their help. Rev. Darrell Cummings, Bethlehem Apostolic Temple Church

Reverend Cummings told 7News he is extremely grateful for the donation, calling it a miracle.