Route 2 closed at Marshall/Wetzel Co. line, tractor trailer separated from cab

Route 2 southbound is closed at the Marshall-Wetzel County line after a tractor-trailer separated.

Marshall Co. EMA director, Tom Hart, confirmed to 7News that a tractor trailer left south of the Covestro Plant entrance and moments later the cab separated from the trailer.

Officials say the tractor trailer is leaking a corrosive substance onto the roadway, but the substance is not confirmed at this time. It is not clear when the roadway will reopen to traffic.

Wetzel and Marshall County Fire crews are on scene along with Division of Highway officials. Wetzel County EMA has requested WV Regional Response team to assist with spill.

Stay with 7News for more details as this story develops.