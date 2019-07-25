Route 2 grant ceremony at US DOT headquarters in Washington DC

The economic good news continues for Marshall County.

Wednesday, Governor Justice delivered the first piece of road repair equipment to D-O-H District Six and today the U-S Department of Transportation announced the grant in a ceremony at US DOT headquarters in Washington DC.

West Virginia Senator Shelly Moore Capito says the increased traffic from the natural gas industry has made it very important to improve Route 2 for safety reasons.

West Virginia Senator Shelly Moore Capito says the increased traffic from the natural gas industry has made it very important to improve Route 2 for safety reasons.

Capito believes the road has been engineered but would take several years to complete. She added that this grant would get the project jump-started