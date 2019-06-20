Route 331 re-opens after a night of high water

Breaking News
by: DK Wright

ODOT crews have re-opened State Route 331 between Flushing and Holloway after it was closed overnight due to flash flooding.

Dave Schafer, ODOT manager, said a microburst struck just after midnight, sending “a lot of water in a short period of time.”He said the rain caused a pond along Route 331 To overflow its banks, flooding the roadway.

He said ODOT closed the road from 1:30 a.m. Thursday until mid-morning.He said crews were on scene, clearing mud and debris out of culverts and ditches.He said there was a lot of debris, including trees and branches.Traffic is again allowed to use the road.

