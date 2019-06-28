Safety Town graduates Students

by: Shelby Davis

Safety Town is a two week, a ten-day long camp held for four, five and six-year-olds in the area.


It is only 25 dollars for the entire camp and that includes snacks each day, a T-shirt, and a bicycle helmet.


Kids attending the camp learned about stranger danger, internet, gun, dog, and street safety, and even about bees.


They were also able to meet with local law enforcement, firefighters, and medical personnel.


34 kids walked in caps and safety town T-shirts as they graduated today, in front of their family and friends.

