“Santa, please bring ammo.” Congressman posts controversial holiday photo.

WASHIGNTON (WTRF) Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie is facing criticism after posting his family Christmas photo on Twitter Saturday.
The photo shows the seven Massie family members posing and smiling in front of a Christmas tree as each of them holds a gun.
The tweet asks that “Santa, please bring ammo.”
Massie is facing criticism for posting the photo so soon after the Oxford High School shooting in Michigan where four students died after allegedly being killed by their 15-year-old classmate, Ethan Crumbley. Crumbley received the gun he allegedly used in the shooting as a Christmas present from his parents, reports say.
His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, were charged with involuntary manslaughter and are now being held on a combined bail of $1M after reportedly fleeing to Detroit.
Some parents of shooting victims also criticized Massie, including Fred Guttenberg, father of a student killed at the Parkland, Florida school shooting in 2018 at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 people were killed.
Other tweets support the Massie family’s Second Amendment rights and say those opposed to guns are capitalizing on the tragedy of mass shootings.