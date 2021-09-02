Save A Life Day gave free Narcan to people in 17 counties of West Virginia

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – It was the largest Narcan giveaway ever in the Mountain State.

In the Northern Panhandle alone, the Safe A Life event was held in four locations: outside Wheeling Hotel Casino Racetrack, Catholic Charities Neighborhood Center, The Unity Center and the New Martinsville Campus of West Virginia Northern Community College.

The Ohio County Family Resource Network and 50 volunteers staffed the drive-through stations from Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday.

We had one woman who came through who was a mom, very concerned about her son who has a history of overdoses. We know that ‘saved lives save lives,’ meaning that people who are able to get into recovery are able to help one another, so we have also seen people coming through who are in recovery and are concerned about their friends. Claudia Raymer, Executive Director, Ohio County Family Resource Network

I think after the past year and a half with what we’ve seen with COVID, we’ve seen overdoses go up a lot. So, the more Naloxone we can give out in the community, and train people how to use it, it’s going to do nothing but save lives. Tucker Riggleman, YSS Youth Peer Recovery Specialist

They said quite a few business owners came by, who like to always have Narcan on hand for their patrons.

If you missed Thursday’s event and you’d like to learn about future ones, log on to savealifewv.org.