Saving for your kids: experts say the sooner the better

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) - Parents and future parents, have you thought about saving for your child's future yet? Well, there are several options and experts say the sooner the better.

Financial experts we spoke to with the Monteverde Group said a 529 plan is the most popular. It's specifically for college savings and parents can put money in throughout the child's life."

"It grows with not taxes over that lifetime," explained Jason Haswell, Managing Director for the Monteverde Group. "When they go to take money out for college, as long as it's used for college expense, that money is not taxable. So, it's very beneficial for the child. The parent also gets a tax deduction for the contributions they make towards that 529 plan."

Haswell said that the downfall of the 529 plan is that it's solely for college. If that's not what you like, he advises a uniform gift to minors or transfer to minors account. It's set up in the name of the parent, but has the child's social security number and the money isn't solely for college. Up until the child comes of age, it can be used for anything, like school, a car or even a computer.

"That money can be invested in pretty much anything over the lie of the child," Haswell continued. "When they reach age of majority, which is different in different states; some 21, some 22, when they reach that age, the money becomes theirs, but up to that point it can be used for any expense."

Mother and WTRF General Sales Manager Lauren Hersey has three children. She said her family made saving for the kids a priority from the beginning.

"We started early," she said. "I mean when I was pregnant with all three of them, that's when we set up accounts and came up with our plan because we don't want to be two or three years out from college needing to make a big investment without proper planning. It's been a really important part of our plan for ourselves and for our children because we want to be able to give them that gift of higher education."

Haswell also said something to think about is starting your child with a basic savings account, so they can save for small things themselves. When they are old enough, they can save for small items they'd like to have to know how the system works.

"What you don't see a lot is kids that know how to balance a checkbook because everything's electronic," he continued. "You start them with a savings account or checking account they can see how interest accrues, they can you know do credits and debits to show them how a ledger works and it shows them how money can accrue with a compound interest."

Another option, which many people purchase for children is savings bonds. Haswell said they don't offer much of a rate of return, but they are safe.

"The earlier you start, the better you are," Haswell reminded parents. "Time value of money is huge."

