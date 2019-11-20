Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
AMA calls for total ban on all e-cigarette, vaping products
Top Stories
Saying bye-bye to Bei Bei & other great videos
96% of Americans will shop online for the holidays & other trending stories
Safety tips for holiday decorating
Wheeling Main Street Project not “city-driven,” says Mayor
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
The Big Game
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Fast Start Leads Park Hockey To Win Over Central
Top Stories
Pirates pitcher Vazquez faces more child sex-related charges
Nailers Win on Goal with Five Seconds Left
Oak Glen’s Chaney Athlete of the Week
Hundreds of students attend Wheeling Nailers Education Game
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
LOVE
Obituary
Pledge of Allegiance
Trinity Health Matters
WTRF Half Off Deals
Veterans Voices
Contests
Contest Winners
2019 Pro Football Contest
Feed The Need
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Watch and Win
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
Work For Us
Watch
CMA Awards
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Saying bye-bye to Bei Bei & other great videos
News
by:
Brooke Chaplain
Posted:
Nov 20, 2019 / 07:21 AM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 20, 2019 / 07:21 AM EST
video
Emily’s Wednesday a.m. forecast
Saying bye-bye to Bei Bei & other great videos
96% of Americans will shop online for the holidays & other trending stories
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Safety tips for holiday decorating
Wheeling Main Street Project not “city-driven,” says Mayor
Mobile home ruled total loss in Belmont County fire
Despite recent travel woes, officials encourage shopping at The Highlands
Pirates pitcher Vazquez faces more child sex-related charges
Tom Hanks just found out he’s related to Mister Rogers
Ohio woman pleads guilty in 3 sons’ deaths, sentenced to 37 years
Does Ohio bill allow students to give wrong answers based on religion?
More Video
Pro Football Challenge
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Wednesday a.m. forecast
Birthday parade for special needs toddler
A new Uno deck promises to keep families away from politics at Thanksgiving dinner
Nine students charged after death of Ohio University fraternity pledge
‘I had to act’: Navy sailor honored for tackling man during alleged altercation with police
Website will pay you $3K a month to smoke marijuana
Proposed Ohio law could loosen rules on non-profits and alcohol gifts
Trending Stories
AMA calls for total ban on all e-cigarette, vaping products
Live Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis: Gordon Sondland most anticipated witness testifies
Safety tips for holiday decorating
Wheeling Main Street Project not “city-driven,” says Mayor
Audit: WV not checking criminal history of child care staff
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News