Scammers pretending to be from assessor’s office are trying to enter houses

Marshall County Assessor Terry McDiffitt says four citizens Thursday have reported men demanding to get into homes in Glen Dale and Sun Valley.

“They’re carrying clipboards and driving a red or maroon van, So far they’ve targeted houses where residents are away or on vacation. In one case, a woman at the house to care for the homeowner’s pets and plants answered the door and called the authorities” Marshall County Assessor- Terry McDiffitt

McDiffitt said men matching the same description were doing the same thing in Brooke County last week.

He noted that any real employee of his office would never need to enter a house.

Marshall County Commissioner John Gruzinskas said he’s particularly concerned for senior citizens, who grew up in more trusting times and would perhaps be willing to let the men inside.

“Check on your elderly neighbors,” he said. “These people, by the very act of claiming to be government officials are committing a crime.”

He said the fact that they seem to know who is on vacation is disturbing.

He urged anyone seeing these men to call 911 immediately.

He said so far, no one has allowed them inside, to his knowledge.