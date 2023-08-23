WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The classrooms are set, the syllabus is made, and the bus routes are finalized.

Wheeling Central Catholic says it’s ready for a year of not just learning—but prayer and community service as well.

The school goes back today along with Bellaire, Hancock County, Harrison Central and several others.

It comes after an extra day of orientation for freshmen, allowing them to find out who they can go to for help as they prepare to hit the books in high school.

Principal Rebecca Sancomb says they’re thrilled to see the Central family expand.

“We are excited that we have our largest enrollment that we’ve had in over 15 years here. So there’s a lot of excitement around that. And we’re so excited to welcome our newest class, the class of 2027, along with all of our returning students this year.” Rebecca Sancomb, Principal, Wheeling Central Catholic

“I’ve learned a lot since freshman year. Freshman year was COVID, so it was a little bit different. But teachers have really taught us how to work in difficult times and just push through things and go out of our comfort zone.” Hailey Weir, Senior

After spending her entire high school career as a Maroon Knight, she’s looking forward to making more memories with the friends who have been along for the ride with her.

Summer vacation still isn’t over for the entire Ohio Valley—

On Thursday Buckeye Local, East Liverpool, Edison and Shadyside among others will get on the bus for the first day of classes.