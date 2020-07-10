School district breaks ground on new Rocket Center

CARROLL COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The much anticipated multi-million dollar Rocket Center is finally underway for both the students and community of Conotton Valley Union Local School District.

Contractors, school board members and teachers were on hand to for the official ground breaking of the much talked about Rocket Center, to be built along side Conotton Valley High School.

The 80,000 square foot building will house a two story work out facility, new office space, an industrial arts room, a senior center and more

There will be a medical facility as we are in talks with the Cleveland Clinic for that. There will be a ten lane bowing alley. There will be several community rooms. Todd Herman, Conotton Valley Schools Superintendent

Herman said the project will benefit both community members and students in a number of ways.

Students in grades seven through 12 will actively work with the public in the community center as part of the school curriculum. The goal is to develop work readiness skills.

When they graduate school, they will have work experience. Some of them will have supervisor experience, and they will have a better understanding of what they want to do. Todd Herman, Conotton Valley Schools Superintendent

Additional revenue has allowed the district to make a number of recent upgrades, which include building new baseball and softball fields and a new surface for the football field.

Herman says faculty and staff benefit the most.

We have been able to increase salaries for our employees. Something that we have always struggled with since I have been here, losing our employees to local districts that pay more. We were able to have a more competitive salary for our employees now and hopefully there will be less turnover. Todd Herman, Conotton Valley Schools Superintendent

The $18 million project was made possible by tax revenue generated by the oil and gas industry, specifically the Rover pipeline project which crosses several miles of the Conotton Valley District.

Construction will begin within the next few weeks with an expected completion in August of 2021.