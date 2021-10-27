School’s annual “Pumpkin Drop” reveals who cracks under pressure

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) One local school is ready for Halloween. They’ve combined education and fall fun for a smashing good time.

St. Michael Parish Schools held their annual “Pumpkin Drop” this afternoon. Students, faculty, and parents gather around to see which team’s contraption will withhold the roof top drop.

The middle school students work on this in their science class. Each team works to create a box that will protect their pumpkin from cracking.

St. Michael Parish School’s Pumpkin Drop

Bailey Frederick is the advancement director at St. Michael Parish School. She says this is a fun tradition that allows students to work together and see their hard work come to life.

They can put almost anything they want as far as packing supplies in to try in cushion the pumpkin and then we drop them off the ruff. We have as many rounds as we need to declare one winner, when we have just one whole pumpkin left. They work so hard from building the boxes, planning the supplies, and actually putting them together. Bailey Frederick, advancement director at St. Michael Parish School

Frederick says the pumpkin drop has defiantly become many students’ favorite school project and they look forward to it every year.