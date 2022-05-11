BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

In years past the Ohio State Highway Patrol has taken safety belt survey’s from local high schools in Belmont County and they did it once again this spring!

Martins Ferry was at 93% with the highest percentage for safety belts worn.

And because of that OSHP Troopers went back to the school and those who wore their seat belt received McDonald’s coupons.

Lt. Maurice Waddell says they just want stress the importance of wearing a safety belt to everyone but especially to the younger generation.

“We just want to continue to educate students and remind them of the dangers of not wearing your safety belt especially if you’re involved in a crash. It’s the easiest thing that you can do to protect yourself and everybody else in the vehicle with you.” Lt. Maurice Waddell – Ohio State Highway Patrol

United Dairy is also sponsoring a billboard that’s going up along Route 7 congratulating the students of Martins Ferry!