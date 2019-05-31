Seattle man builds fence around car-share vehicle illegally parked in front of his duple

A Seattle man took matters into his own hands when a car-share vehicle was illegally left in front of his duplex.

Dan Smith built a fence around the car ... And says the company needs to pay his fees to get the car back.

For 12 days now this fence has blocked in a Car2Go car that's illegally parked in front of the Queen Anne duplex that he manages.

Smith put it up after, he says, the company failed to offer him a timely plan to get the car removed after someone parked it here.

Smith is now asking "share now" - the company that operates Car2Go - to pay a series of fees to get the car back.

He says he's been frustrated by how the company has handled the situation and wants to see changes to help prevent something like this from happening again.

According to the city's website, car sharing vehicles may park in paid parking areas, time-limited parking areas, or restricted parking zones like this one.

"Share now" told us it made several attempts to retrieve this car.

In a statement, the company told us "despite professing his wish to have the vehicle removed, a person claiming to be the property owner is obstructing its removal and demanding payment. We do not tolerate our vehicles being held for ransom. This is now a legal matter."

Smith says he's willing to keep the car blocked in until his fees are paid -or- if police come to tell him that's he's done something illegal.