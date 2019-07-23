Security ramps up in Wheeling for President Trump

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The City of Wheeling is certainly no stranger to Presidential visits, having recently hosted both the President and Vice-President.

With another visit scheduled for tomorrow, local law enforcement promises to ramp up security measures to ensure, not only the safety of the President but also that of the general public.

Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard says his office will be working with several other agencies throughout the day in all aspects of security.

Officers from surrounding areas such as Brooke and Marshall Counties and the Wheeling Police Department will be coordinating their efforts from the time the President arrives until his departure.