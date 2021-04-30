Sen. Capito has a positive call with Pres. Biden on infrastructure

News
Posted: / Updated:

Senator Shelley Moore Capito

(WTRF) Sen. Capito reports she had a “constructive” call with President Joe Biden on infrastructure.

Last week, Senator Capito unveiled—alongside several of her colleagues—a Republican framework to improve the nation’s infrastructure.

The Republican infrastructure framework, which includes $568 billion in infrastructure investments over a five-year period, will serve as a guide as the Senate continues to develop bipartisan bills that will go through regular order. 

This is the largest infrastructure investment that Republicans have ever put forth.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter