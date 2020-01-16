Sen. Capito reacts to first day of impeachment trial

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTRF) – The pre-trial phase of the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump is underway.

Early Thursday afternoon, House impeachment managers formally presented the charges to the U.S. Senate.

After that, Chief justice John Roberts took an oath to preside over the impeachment trial, then swore in the Senator juror

One of our local Senators is reacting as this process takes the next step.

West Virginia Shelley Moore Capito said she knows what she would like to see from this process.

She believes the trial should take the pattern of the Clinton impeachment trial, with a decision on hearing witnesses taking place after opening statements.

We will be starting back on Tuesday, where I think we will begin by hearing the House managers present the case against the President. Then the President will finally have a chance to defend himself. His lawyers will have a chance to do that. So, I expect that to take up the first week, at least. U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R) West Virginia

When asked on Thursday, President Trump again called the process a hoax.

