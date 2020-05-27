Sen. Manchin, Capito ask President Trump to award Medal of Freedom to veteran

Washington, DC (WOWK) – Today U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, D-WV, and Shelley Moore Capito, R-WV, have asked President Trump to award Hershel “Woody” Williams, Marine Veteran, West Virginia native, and Medal of Honor recipient, the Medal of Freedom.

Manchin and Moore were joined by Sen. Roger Wicker, R-MS, Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-MS, in asking Trump to spotlight Williams’ work through the Hershel “Woody” Williams Medal of Honor Foundation. The foundation advocates for Gold Star families while educating young Americans.