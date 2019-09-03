Sen. Manchin expected to announce if he’s running for West Virginia’s Governor

Tuesday is the day when West Virginians will find out if United States Senator Joe Manchin will once again run for Governor.

Manchin has served in the U.S. Senate since 2010, and prior to that was Governor for five years.

He has had a simmering political feud with now-Republican Governor Jim Justice. Manchin helped Justice get elected as a Democrat, but seven months into his term Justice became a Republican.

Manchin promised a decision after Labor Day.

“I thought that was the proper time,” said Senator Manchin (D-West Virginia). “I just came off of a real long, tough election and its the family and everybody. And I know what it takes to be successful in elections.”

Senator Manchin has not released a time or location for his announcement, but again is planning to release his decision on whether or not he’ll run for governor sometime Tuesday.

Democrat Steven Smith is already running in the primary.

