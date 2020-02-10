Sen. Ryan Weld co-sponsors domestic violence and harassment bill

It is a issue that is slowly growing in the mountain state, but the biggest concern is not having the right laws against it.

Senator Ryan Weld has partnered with the Domestic Violence Coalition in West Virginia.

Their goal is to update the stalking laws and to put in place a harassment statue.

Senator Weld tells us this bill will help define a true course of conduct.

This year we have worked out a bill that- A. Updates our stalking laws provides for stiffer penalties but also puts some language in there really defining what a course of conduct is that a person can be held liable for if they are engaging in a course of conduct in which someone feels in substantial fear for injury or their safety of the safety of their immediate family. The harassment statue is something that I found necessary because we needed to update that law to include electronic forms of communication. Sen. Ryan Weld, R- W. Va

Senator Weld feels like this statue is important because it is a growing concern.

And here in West Virginia we were incapable of punishing those who harassed through electronic devices.

If this bill would pass the new language would allow law enforce a punishment.