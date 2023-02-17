(WTRF) — Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) has seen the impacts of the East Palestine train derailment firsthand after visiting the site Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, and speaking with residents and first responders.

He has since called on Govenor Mike DeWine to officially declare this incident a disaster, requesting Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assistance.

Sen. Brown said there are no drawbacks to declaring this derailment as a disaster during a media briefing on Friday. Feb. 17, 2023. He said he spoke to President Joe Biden early Friday morning, and he is “an ally”.

Along with the President, Sen. Brown, Gov. Dewine, and Congressman Bill Johnson all agree that FEMA resources for this disaster are a necessity for the residents of East Palestine and surrounding communities.

Sen. Brown has two missions as of right now. First, getting people back on their feet and second, holding Norfolk Southern responsible for ALL environmental, health, and monetary damages.

Sen. Brown confirms Gov. DeWine, President Biden, and Congressman Johnson are on board with these goals.

“My mission is to help people get back to their normal lives safely. My other mission is that Norfolk Southern take responsibility and pay for that. That they don’t force anybody to sign something that takes away their legal rights. That they pay people for their hotel stays. They pay people who have something wrong with them physically that they think came from this fire and release of chemicals.” Sen. Sherrod Brown | (D-OH)

Sen. Brown says that it is extremely important that residents do not sign any legal rights away when receiving checks from Norfolk Southern.

He also commented that the company is extremely profitable and laid off thousands of workers, saying that inspections of train cars, railroads, and braking systems were “to shallow” due to a lack of workers.

He says he wants to work with Congress to write stricter laws to ensure Norfolk and other companies take safety measures needed to prevent a disaster like this from happening again.

Nearly 500 tests have been conducted on the air quality and water in East Palestine, all revealing no issues from the derailment.

Senator Brown and EPA Administrator Michael Regan are still encouraging every family in the community to get their home air quality and water tested by the OEPA before returning home.