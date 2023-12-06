COLUMBUS —State Senator Brian Chavez (R-Marietta) was sworn into the Ohio Senate Wednesday. Senator Chavez will serve the people of Ohio’s 30th District following the retirement of former Senator Frank Hoagland.

“I’m humbled and honored to serve the hardworking people of Ohio’s 30th Senate District,” said Chavez. “Our area of the state has unique challenges and opportunities. I look forward to working with my new colleagues in the Ohio legislature to serve the people with distinction”

Chavez is the manager and owner of Reno Oil & Gas, LLC, which manages the drilling and field maintenance of more than 400 conventional gas and oil wells. He is also the owner of Chavez Well Service, LLC., and the CEO of Deeprock Disposal Solutions, LLC. He was an engineer at Intel Corporation from 1996 to 2008 and has a degree in chemical engineering from the University of New Mexico.

Chavez will serve the remainder of former Senator Frank Hoagland’s term and then run for a full four-year term in November of 2024.

The 30th District covers Washington, Athens, Belmont, Meigs, Morgan, Monroe, Noble, Harrison and Jefferson counties, as well as a portion of Guernsey County.

Senator Chavez represents the 30th District in the Ohio Senate, which encompasses Athens, Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Noble, and Washington counties as well as portions of Guernsey county. Learn more at www.ohiosenate.gov/members/brian-m-chavez.

Video shows top stories for Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.