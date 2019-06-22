Senator Brown weighs in on plan to stop illegal drugs entering the U.S.

Members of the U.S. Senate are now considering how much spending the Department of Defense will receive.

One amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act would impose financial sanctions on foreign drug manufacturers and traffickers pushing illicit fentanyl into the U.S.

One of the amendment’s sponsors Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) believes the financial sanctions will work better than trade sanctions levied against Chinese steel manufacturers.

“China has been aggressive on trade,” Senator Brown said. “Sometimes because the United States has been stupid, and our government’s still, our administration still seems to be pretty stupid about China, but it’s put a lot of their people to work. I mean, that’s their goal, to keep ’em working. Production of fentanyl doesn’t do that.”

Senator Brown added he believes the Chinese government will follow international trade rules more closely than they have in the past with steel, given the numbers of people working in both sectors.