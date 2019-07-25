Senator Capito gives details of President Trump’s visit to Wheeling

One day after the City of Wheeling was in the national spotlight with the visit of President Trump, 7News sat down with one person who was in the middle of all the events.

West Virginia’s U-S Senator Shelly Moore Capito arrived with the President on Air Force One to attend the Murray fundraiser with the President.

Capito says the President was thrilled to see the turn out along the motorcade route

Capito added that Trump talked about West Virginia’s improved job numbers as well as income growth during the event at WesBanco Arena