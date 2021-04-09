Senator Capito says she can only get behind part of Biden’s gun violence executive order

The U.S. Capitol building exterior is seen at sunset on March 8, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

Reaction is coming in today to President Biden’s plans to use an executive action to address gun violence.

His plans would require those who purchase kits to make guns at home to register that firearm.

A “red flag” law would allow family members or local law enforcement to petition state courts to temporarily block someone from obtaining a firearm if they’re a danger to themselves or others.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito said she can get behind certain parts of the executive action, but there comes a time when she must draw a line.



“I think the mental health aspect of what he announced is probably the sweet spot of where we really need to put our energies. I think we need to enforce our gun laws. I think that anything more such as a gun registry would be tough sledding in the senate and I certainly would have apposition to that.”

Senator Shelley Moore Capito – West Virginia (R)

Senator Capito said she is a firm believer in the second amendment and this difficult issue, but it is also very difficult to watch the continued gun violence.