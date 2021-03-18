Senator Capito to head to El Paso Border

In this Dec. 16, 2018, file photo, Honduran asylum seekers are taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents after the group crossed the U.S. border wall into San Diego, in California, seen from Tijuana, Mexico. The state of California is freeing up to $28 million to help asylum-seekers released in the U.S. with notices to appear in court with hotels, medical screenings, and transportation. California’s generosity is a stark contrast to Arizona and Texas, where border state officials have challenged and sharply criticized President Joe Biden’s immigration policies. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo, File)

WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — Senator Shelley Moore Capito Capito plans to visit the border tomorrow during what she says is a “deeply concerning crisis.”

Senator Capito believes since the day President Biden stepped into the oval office, the situation at the border has only grown to become much worse. So, she and other Senators across the U.S. are asking the Government Accountability Office if President Biden’s plan to not turn anyone away for the first 100 days– is even legal.

Capito says there are mass numbers of unaccompanied children who are being trafficked through mexico right now, and over 100 thousand immigrants have crossed the border.

She says facilities are holding people longer than legally allowed, causing them to be way over capacity in places like Texas and Arizona.

Capito says she’s been to the border twice, but has no idea what to expect tomorrow when she heads to the El Paso region in this “dangerous situation.”

I see a hesitation by the administration to even call this a crisis even though they’ve sent FEMA down, which is the emergency management agency. This is a crisis, but where is the outrage? This should be done in a transparent fashion. The press should be reporting this, yes. But– they should be allowed to have access to all of this as they did in the past. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) WV

She says statistically speaking– the highest time for immigrant travel to the U.S. is end of spring or beginning of summer. And she’s concerned with numbers like we’re already seeing that we could be facing an ever higher risk situation come then.

Capito also says she believes if we would have kept moving forward with former President Trump’s border wall systems, it would have helped border patrol in situations like this. We of course will keep you updated on this bipartisan senatorial trip to the border.