Senator Capito weighs in on USMCA agreement

It is an agreement that will significantly improve the economy in our area.

President Trump signed the U.S-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA) on January 29TH. The bill replaces the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Before being elected in 2016– President Trump had promised to protect Americans and their jobs. And Republican Shelley Moore Capito say he upheld his promise.

It was a great day. He said he was going to throw NAFTA out and renegotiate it and he did to make it more fair to Americans and American workers. U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito

The Mountain State will see a growth in our economy through this new agreement. We will see a reestablishing of manufacturing jobs and many others.

For West Virginia it’s great news. We have a big automotive sector and we do a lot of trading between countries that will enhance that sector along with our minerals and agriculture community is very excited about this and our hard woods and soft woods so I think it’s a real win for West Virginia. U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito

The United States depends on the trading of goods between Mexico and Canada making this trade agreement a massive achievement.

It’s a job creator its fair it was a massive achievement with two friendly countries. It was a great day for the president because he came through on one of his promises and he struck a good deal for the country. U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito

Officials within the tri-state area all agree that the signing of this bill is a win.

The USMCA passed overwhelmingly in the U.S House of Representatives in December, and was then passed by a 89 to 10 vote among the Senate.