Senator Manchin (D) receives COVID-19 vaccine

Manchin urges Congressional leadership to finalize COVID-19 relief package immediately

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin receives the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, Dec. 19
(Courtesy: The Office of Joe Manchin)

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, in accordance with guidance from the Office of the Attending Physician. 

“The attending physician’s office notified all Senators that we are to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in order to maintain continuity of government.

Following this guidance, I received the vaccine this morning from the attending physician in Washington and am feeling well.

In addition to receiving the vaccine, I will continue following the recommendations from the CDC by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing to keep myself and others as safe as possible.

This vaccination is an important step towards defeating this virus and I encourage all West Virginians to receive it when it becomes available in your area,” said Senator Manchin.

“But we are not out of the woods yet. I urge Congressional leadership to finalize a COVID-19 emergency relief package to provide Americans with the urgent support they desperately need to make it through the next few months. As leadership continues to negotiate I encourage them to include the bipartisan, bicameral agreement we shared earlier this week in the final package.”

Countdown To Christmas
December 25 2020 12:00 am

