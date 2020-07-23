Senator Manchin speaks out regarding Wheeling Hospitals workforce reduction plan

Senator Joe Manchin is speaking out after Wheeling Hospital announced their plan for a voluntary workforce reduction.

He says hospitals in West Virginia have received 175 billion dollars in COVID funds, and there is 62 billion dollars remaining in relief money.

So, he’s personally calling the hospital to ensure they’ve covered all grounds on relief funding.

In West Virginia alone, we have seen four hospitals close in the last ten month

He simply says, the Ohio Valley cannot afford to lose yet another rural hospital.

There is no way we can close Wheeling Hospital. Wheeling Hospital has to be a supplier for the healthcare services for the Ohio Valley. We’re going to do everything we can. We cannot afford to close Wheeling Hospital. I’m going to be calling Wheeling Hospital to see what they’ve been able to do and what they’ve been able to access. There’s other stimulus money out there. I want to make sure they’re appraised of it and have been able to access it also. Sen. Joe Manchin

(D-WV)

He also says the Senate is working on an enhancement to medicare and medicaid reimbursement to further help out the people of West Virginia.