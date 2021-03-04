Senator Shelley Moore Capito says she will vote ‘no’ to current COVID relief bill proposal

West Virginia (WTRF) — The next COVID relief bill is currently being discussed on the senate floor, and Senator Shelley Moore Capito says it’s not where she would like it to be.

She says only nine percent of the bill goes to COVID health relief, but over one trillion dollars goes to what she says is “extraneous expenditures.”

Senator Capito says it’s not being targeted to business, people, or healthcare providers. She believes if this bill is as emergent as the president says it should be, that we should be getting people money they deserve– not spending it on unnecessary things.

We just passed a $900 Billion dollar in December. I think that the things that are in here that I like are individual help, unemployment help, and help for our schools. But, we got to remember, there’s still a lot of money that hasn’t went out the door yet. SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO, (R), West Virginia

She says she would have preferred to see more targeted relief. Because of this– Capito says she will be voting “no” on the bill, and added there will be a “huge amendment process.”

We, of course, will keep you updated on the bill.