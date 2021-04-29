Senators disagree on how much money President Biden plans to spend

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF)

President Biden’s new $1.8 trillion stimulus package has politicians disagreeing on how much money we should be spending.

President Bidens new proposal comes after the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan and the almost $2 trillion American Jobs Plan.

The new American Families Plan would provide citizens with several lower cost or free options.

Among those are 2 years of free community college, universal preschool, and affordable child care.

Senator Shelley moore Capito is worried about the almost $6 trillion that Biden plans to spend, while Senator Sherrod Brown calls it an investment.

“More than half of the country’s been vaccinated, the economy is about to really take off. We’ve got a lot of people still unemployed but we’re investing dollars in schools and shots in peoples arms and money in people’s pockets and kids back in school and people back at work.” Senator Sherrod Brown – Ohio (D)

“The president laid out a very ambitious agenda. Lot of money, trillions and trillions of dollars of spending of which I think is far from the direction that we should be going right now.” Senator Shelley Moore Capito – West Virginia (R)

President Biden said he plans to pay for his American Families Plan by increasing the taxes on the wealthiest 1% of the country.