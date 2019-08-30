Senior citizens get last summer fun with slip and slide

News

"This is the greatest day I've had in a long time."

by: Caroline Morse

Posted: / Updated:

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM)– If you were driving through Martinsburg Thursday, you might’ve seen an unusual sight; senior citizens were sliding down a slip and slide all afternoon.

Seniors at Clary Grove enjoyed the last days of the summer season by getting out and cooling off while sliding down a slip and slide. Caregivers took turns pulling seniors down the slide and many of the daring seniors said they couldn’t get enough of it.

“Absolutely awesome, I haven’t had this much fun since my kids were little,” said President Resident Council Betty Philbin. “Coming down and being able to be as goofy as I can be was awesome.”

This was Clary Grove’s first time hosting this event and they plan to do it again next year.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Your Ohio Valley Weather Update

Emily's noon forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emily's noon forecast"
More Weather News

Job and Career Fair

Neal McCoy Contest

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter