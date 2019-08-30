Senior citizens get last summer fun with slip and slide

"This is the greatest day I've had in a long time."

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM)– If you were driving through Martinsburg Thursday, you might’ve seen an unusual sight; senior citizens were sliding down a slip and slide all afternoon.

Seniors at Clary Grove enjoyed the last days of the summer season by getting out and cooling off while sliding down a slip and slide. Caregivers took turns pulling seniors down the slide and many of the daring seniors said they couldn’t get enough of it.

“Absolutely awesome, I haven’t had this much fun since my kids were little,” said President Resident Council Betty Philbin. “Coming down and being able to be as goofy as I can be was awesome.”

This was Clary Grove’s first time hosting this event and they plan to do it again next year.