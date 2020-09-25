September is national suicide prevention month; Do you know the warning signs?

(WTRF) — The pandemic has brought an array of feelings for everyone, but one that has sky rocketed in teens is suicidal feelings.

In fact– one in every five teens suffer some form of a mental health disorder, and suicide has gone from the third leading causing of young people, to the second.

September is suicide awareness and prevention month. So, officials with the Ohio State University Extension Office are urging parents to look out for warning signs, and know who to reach out to. Some of those warning signs include anxiety, sleeping and eating changes, withdrawing from social activities and friends, and suicidal statements.

We just as adults and community members want to make sure our teens know that there is hope and there is help. They’re not alone, and recovery is possible. They way that they’re feeling right now isn’t something they have to experience forever. Suicide is not the answer, there is treatment available. LARISSA DUNFEE, OSU EXTENSION, BELMONT CO.

If you would like to learn how to be a support for kids, OSU Extension in Belmont County is offering a virtual mental health first aid training on October 1st from 9 until 2.

AND– if you know someone who is feeling suicidal, you can contact the national hotline by calling 1-800-273-TALK or by texting 4HOPE to 741-741.