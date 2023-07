WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Dozens of vendors are working hard, braving the hot, humid weather setting up for this year’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Festival.

Workers have been busy putting the finishing touches on the food trucks, merchandise, tents and rides that will be part of this year’s festival.

It all gets underway with opening ceremonies tomorrow, and you can see that live on 7News at noon tomorrow.