Several agencies come together to combat against Paden City’s water crisis

It all was brought to life by three moms who were concerned for their children. Now it has turned into a town crisis.

Paden City has been suffering from unsafe drinking water. And with the outcry from citizens, local officials are starting to take part.

It has been a growing concern that could have started in 1999. But today it has become a issue that citizens are highly concerned about.

Through my own research and research of others on record I found clear back to 1999 that tetrachloroethylene has been in our drinking water but it wasn’t reported. We got our first notice in March of 2019 and then a second Friday of two weeks ago. Tonya Shuler – Paden City Water Crisis, Organizer

Concerns began when the numbers started to rise on the markers. City officials knew then that they had to start working towards a plan.

“right now the markers have showed that we are having a higher than usual levels so that is when we started asking for help. Those are just markers that let us know that it’s time to start looking to see what we can do and try to eradicate the problem.” Clyde Hochserasser – Paden City, Mayor

And help is what they are searching for. They have found help from FEMA, Homeland security clear to local politicians.



Along with donations from up and down the river. Paden City community came together to pass out hundreds of cases of water to residents that have been donated.

“This time we have 7,860 cases of water donated. Nestle water company donated ten tractor trailers full of water so we took on five this time and next hand out we are going to do the other five. And all area Walmarts, Lowes, Sams from Parkerburg clear to Saint Clairsville and the Highlands all of them donated all the way down the river.” Tonya Shuler – Paden City Water Crisis, Organizer

City officials say that they will keep in touch with their help when more water is needed. Until then the community has plans to continue handing out the water they have on hand.

Schools and restaurants have also received water donations. City officials tell us they will break ground next week to place air strippers for purifying the water.