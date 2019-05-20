Several changes coming in this year’s Italian Festival

Summer is quickly approaching and the Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival isn’t far behind it.

The 2019 Italian-American of the Year and scholarship winners are set to be announced later this week.

Organizers says that there will be a few changes this year but they still anticpate attendees to have a good time.

“I’m in charge of the bocce for the Italian Festival,” said Bob Triveri, organizer of the festival. “We moved it indoors about two years ago because the heat was just too bad on some of the older players. We have 32 teams right now, and they all have a great time.”

There will be one main stage this year instead of several smaller ones in the past years.