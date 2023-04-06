WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month and to bring attention to it locally the Upper Ohio Valley Sexual Assault Help Center hosts different events each year.

This month they are hosting a Film Screening and Panel Discussion of the Roll Red Roll Documentary on the Steubenville Rape Case.

Advocates say this is the perfect time to educate the public as the case hits it’s 10 year anniversary.

“In the state of West Virginia, one in six women, and one in 31 men will experience some form of sexual violence in their lifetime. It is critical that during April we create awareness events and ensure that individuals have access to resources.” Ashley Carpenter – Executive Director Upper Ohio Valley Sexual Assault Center

“We’ll be watching the film and talking together as a community about what’s changed in those 10 years and the work that we can do going forward. I hope that we can have a discussion about everybody’s role in preventing this from happening in the future, the importance of believing victims when they come forward.” Kevin Kalany – Sexual Assualt Response Team Coordinator

The event is slated for April 17th at the Ohio County Public Library.

Doors open at 5:30 PM and the film starts at 6 PM.

It is free and open to the public.