Shadyside High School

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The largest gay pride parade in central and Eastern Europe will bring thousands of people to the streets of Warsaw on Saturday, at a time when the LGBT rights movement in Poland is targeted by hate speech and a government campaign depicting it as a threat to families and society.

U.S., Canadian and other Western diplomats will continue a recent tradition of joining the festive Equality Parade to show their support for what is considered a basic human right in many places. In a historic first, Warsaw's own mayor will also join it.