SHADYSIDE, Ohio (WTRF) – Families from Shadyside have concerns about the district’s goal to build a new K-12 facility on the site of Leona Avenue Middle School.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Wednesday night, Superintendent John Haswell held a Q&A meeting with representatives from SHP addressing some of these worries and providing updated information on the status of the project.

Shadyside Local Schools is holding a community wide update meeting concerning the benefits of new school facilities with SHP and the OFCC.



Superintendent Haswell has assured the large community that showed up tonight that their thoughts and opinions will be heard. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/6AYYB82Y6e — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) April 12, 2023

They were able to lock in the 75% state share by putting Leona Middle School under contract for abatement and demolition. Haswell says had they not done that, the school would only be eligible for 59% of this funding.

He also assures that in their contract, there is an addendum that they can delay the project a year or more to avoid tearing Leona down this summer.

”The way that we’re doing it is to be able to lock that state share and we’re at the mercy of the OFCC as far as when funding comes through and some other things. I hope everybody will take all the information we have, get behind this in our in the process that we’re going through, and come together as a community when it is time to take a look at what we’re going to put together. I hope everybody is with us and gets behind us.” John Haswell – Superintendent, Shadyside Local Schools

Many parents’ concerns lie with the elementary students being moved to the high school once this demolition is completed, but with the addendum Haswell says they have at least another year to discuss possible solutions.

The overall message they wanted to send was that a new school will provide an environment to set students up for success in the future and they want the community involved in that process.