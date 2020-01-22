Shania Wells pleads not guilty to new counts of animal abuse

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Convicted animal abuser Shania Wells pled not guilty to new counts of animal abuse on Wednesday.

Judge Eric Costine set her preliminary hearing for January 28 in Western Division Court.

If you remember, rescuers found one dead dog, two other starving dogs and two dead calves at her farm on Chestnut Level Road outside Belmont.

They claim the dogs had been barricaded in a boarded-up farmhouse without food or water, while Wells and her mother — Kellie Wells — lived in a mobile home next door.

7News will continue to update you on this case as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Click Here To Enter!

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter