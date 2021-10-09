“She is an inspiration”: Wheeling Fire Department fundraises for five year old

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Countdown to Halloween
October 31 2021 11:59 pm

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) A motorcycle ride fundraiser turned into much more. The Wheeling Fire Department honored Emma Waldron at her Miracle League baseball game Saturday afternoon. Emma is five years old and is diagnosed with cerebral palsy. 

At the ceremony several fire fighters awarded her for her strength, and they also presented her and her family with a substantial check.  

It started off really small, they just wanted a couple shirts made for the bike run and they turned it into a huge fundraiser.

Jessica Waldron, Emma’s Mom 

Emma has been an inspiration to us. When her dad Rob got hired, she started coming around and she is an inspiration. She shows all of us that no matter what’s stacked against you can overcome you just have to fight. She is the hardest fighter I’ve ever seen in my life.

Lt. Rick Brown, Wheeling Fire Department  

Miracle League provides children with disabilities the opportunity to participate in sports. Emma’s big smile and positive outlook brought lots of energy to today’s game.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Pet Photo Contest

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter