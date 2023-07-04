WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — One company is doing their part in celebrating Independence Day in a unique way.

Hundreds of Sheetz gas stations have dropped their price of gas for the holiday.

From 12:01 A.M. to 11:59 P.M. today, Sheetz is offering gas for $1.776 per gallon.

The reason for the price is to celebrate 1776 when our country gained its independence.

The promotion is happening in West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina and Virginia.

Those taking part in the promotion are excited about the discount and are encouraging others to take advantage.

”I’m so excited. I got two cars to fill up, so I want to get them both done cheap for the holiday so we can have a good time today. Get out here to the Sheetz and get this gas and have a good time today and the line is not that long. The line is not that long at all.” Regina Martin – Sheetz Customer

The discount is one that is helping everyone and is just another way to honor the beautiful and free country that we live in.