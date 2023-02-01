ALTOONA, Pa. (WTRF) Sheetz management has responded to criticism of its “Smile Policy” where applicants with poor or missing teeth are not considered qualified for employment.

Sheetz’s handbook said applicants with “obvious missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth (unrelated to a disability) are not qualified for employment with Sheetz,” according to Business Insider.

Sheetz handbook says applicants with ‘bad teeth’ are not qualified; Company reviewing ‘Smile Policy’

Stephanie Doliveira, Executive Vice President of People & Culture at Sheetz, issued a statement Wednesday explaining that the policy is discontinued “Effective immediately.”

“Our culture at Sheetz has always been centered on respect and putting our employees, customers and communities first. As a family-owned and operated company, nothing is more important than creating an environment that is inclusive and supportive of all of our employees. Recently through employee feedback, we have learned that the smile policy is not aligned with these values from their perspective. We agree. Effective immediately, this policy is discontinued. We are committed to ensuring our policies moving forward are equitable and celebrate the diverse experiences, individual identities and unique perspectives of our employees.” Stephanie Doliveira, Executive Vice President of People & Culture at Sheetz

Doliveira said Sheetz is an family-owned company committed to making a creative and supportive environment for all of its employees.