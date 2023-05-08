Sheetz announced a new contest that will allow one customer to win gas for life.

From now through August 31, 2023 customers at all Sheetz locations l have an opportunity to win “Free Gas 4 Life.”

To enter customers must be a My Sheetz Rewardz member and then opt-in to the sweepstakes through the My Sheetz App, e-mail, in-store, or via the prompt on the fuel pump while filling up.

You can also receive an additional entry by redeeming 100 Loyalty Pointz for an entry and one additional entry per gallon of gas pumped with a My Sheetz Rewardz account.

Sheetz also said they will be giving away free gas for a year to six customers and 700 customers can also win a $500 Shetz gift card.

More information can be found here

