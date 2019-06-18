Sheriff alters arrest photo in pedophile case

Controversy in san Joaquin county, in California.

After two dozen alleged sex offenders were arrested in a sting operation …

A local political candidate put in a strange request.

He asked that police blur out the logo of his campaign, which was on the t-shirt of one of the people being arrested —

And police obliged.

After the arrest of 24 alleged sex offenders in a san Joaquin County sting operation, not much was made of this photo…

Until some members of the public noticed the picture was doctored.

36-year-old David Alanis happened to be wearing a t-shirt with a campaign logo of a man running for congress when he was arrested for pedophilia.

The picture was posted to Lathrop PD’s Facebook page.

Not a good look for the candidate.

So san Joaquin county sheriff pat Withrow says the campaign called his office.

Sheriff Withrow says his office edited the photo — a move he now acknowledges was a mistake.

Withrow says beginning today, the department’s establishing a new policy — blur out all logos on arrest pictures, period, hoping to remove the implication of any political bias.

As for the Ted Howze for congress team, the campaign behind the shirt logo, they sent fox 40 a statement that reads:

“Dr. Howze believes in a zero tolerance, one strike and you’re out policy for convicted sex offenders, including that individual who absolutely isn’t affiliated with our campaign as well as the rest of those caught due to the good work by the san joaquin county sheriffs department.”

Sheriff Withrow, still in his first year in the role, says the picture incident is a learning opportunity.