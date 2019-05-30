Sheriff Howard responds to criminal complaint in Crandall Senkbeil investigation

Update 1:22 PM Sheriff Tom Howard Press Release

On 1/23/2019 the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation into the death of Caleb Smail.

As a result of the investigation into the matter a criminal complaint was filed and a warrant sought for Crandall Senkbeil for the offense of felony murder. That warrant has been served and Senkbeil is currently incarcerated at the Northern Regional Jail with no bond set at this time.

The criminal complaint filed in this matter is available to the public and has been released by the media. At this time this is all the information that will be released by the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office. Any additional details not specifically disclosed in the criminal complaint will not be disclosed at this time.

Crandall Senkbeil is innocent until proven guilty and has a right to due process. The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office will act in a matter to ensure those rights are upheld.

There is no information that Senkbeil poses a threat to the public in general

————————————————————————————————————————————

7:50 p.m. on January 23 Ohio County Sheriff’s Office responded to 161 Boone and Hedges Road to investigate the death of Caleb Smail. Smail was shot on the left side of his chest. There was no firearm on scene. Further investigation determined a safe had been stolen from Smail’s bedroom. Smail was known to keep cash in the safe.

Crandall Lee Senkbeil 18, will be 19 in August.

———————————————————————————————————————————–

FULL CRIMINAL COMPLAINT

Throughout the investigation, I have obtained search warrants for phone records and social media accounts of Smail, the defendant, and witnesses.

The defendant is a known friend and associate of Smail.

On 10/05/18 the defendant sent Smail a text message naming himself. There are messages exchanged by the defendant on 11-9-18, 11-10-18, 11-14-18 in which Senkbeil asked about purchasing marijuana, and a final text from Smail to Senkbeil on 11-20-18.

On 11-9-18, in a SnapChat conversation, Smail gave the defendant his address and a detailed description of how to approach the house turn around and avoid getting stuck in the driveway.

The defendant attempted to SnapChat audio call Smail around 18:58 and 19:27 hours. On 1-23-19, Smail’s phone had missed calls from the defendant. Senkbeil’s cell records show his cell phone was using data during these times.

On 3-22-19, CT came to the Ohio County Sherrifs’s Office to provide info about the investigation. CT is friends with both.



CT stated that on 1-23-19, he received a phone call from the defendant, which he did not answer. CT then called the defendant back. The defendant asked CT if he was alone and could talk. CT called him and they had a conversation. The phone records corroborate CT’s statement.

CT reported that the defendant was crying during the phone call. Senkbeil told CT that he had shot Smail. The defendant told CT he had gone to Smail’s house and to his room. The defendant said Smail attempted to hit him with something, so he shot him. Senkbeil described the shooting as an accident to CT. Senkbeil told CT that he wasn’t sure where Smail was hit but thought in the shoulder or arm. The defendant said that he took Smail’s lockbox and there was about $10,000. He told CT that he was in Steubenville, OH while they were speaking. CT asked the defendant why he went to Smail’s house. Senkbeil did not answer. Seinkbeil said he didn’t know when it happened, but it was around 7 pm. CT asked who drove him to the house. Senkbeil said CT was asking too many questions on the phone.

Phone records show that the defendant’s cell phone data was being used on a route consistent with traveling from his house in Elm Grove to Smail’s house. The defendant’s cell phone indicates it hit a tower in the area of Smail’s residence at 18:44.

During an interview with CT, he stated that Senkbeil had stolen a few ounces of marijuana from Smail in the past. CT said that the defendant mentioned, a few months prior, he could rob Smail. CT also stated that he has seen the defendant carry a firearm in the past.

Sheriff Howard said they’re looking at a press release around 1 PM this afternoon.

Stay with 7News as this story develops.

—————————————————————————————————————————————

A Wheeling man has been arrested in a five-month-old murder case in Ohio County. ​

7News has just learned from sources that Crandall Senkbeil was taken into custody on Wednesday night and arraigned on a first-degree murder charge by Magistrate Patty Murphy. ​He remains in the Northern Regional Jail. ​

This is in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Caleb Smail who was found shot to death at his home on Boone and Hedges road in January. ​

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Department has devoted many hours and resources to this investigation over the last several months. After being contacted Wednesday evening, the Sheriff’s Department says they will release details on Thursday.

Stay with 7News for continued updates.