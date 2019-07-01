Sheriff says suspects at large after Belle Village shootout “are a danger to society”

Sheriff Dave Lucas says he’s fairly certain he knows the identity of the two people who fired shots at each other at 8 p.m. Sunday.

He says their descriptions have been circulated among law enforcement locally and statewide.

But he’s not releasing names or descriptions to the public yet.

He says the first one drove up to the Belle Village Apartments, then the second one drove up, and they exchanged gunfire.

Sheriff Lucas says it was a beautiful summer weekend with a lot of people outdoors—both adults and children—and it could have been deadly.

As it was, he says bullets ended up in a Jeep and the wall of a building.

He said he hopes they are caught soon.

” Where they deserve to be…is behind bars, “Lucas noted.

A woman who just moved into the complex two weeks ago said it was frightening.

“My daughter and I were inside,” said Heather Swegard. “My boyfriend came running up, yelling that shots were fired and to keep the baby in the house.”

She speculated that the gun battle involved drugs.